Navy Dismisses Rating Over Disobedience, Unauthorized Absence

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The Nigerian Navy has dismissed a rating identified as SMMEA UMA TU E5618 following disciplinary action over breaches of military regulations.

According to an official statement posted on its X handle on Tuesday, the personnel was found guilty of disobedience to lawful orders and absence without official leave (AWOL), offences which are punishable under the Armed Forces Act.

The post read, “SMMEA UMA TU E5618 has been dismissed from the Nigerian Navy. The rating was found culpable of disobedience to particular orders and absence without official leave in line with the Armed Forces Act. “Anyone who interacts with him as a naval personnel does so at their own risk.”

The Navy said the decision followed established disciplinary procedures within the service, which confirmed the individual’s culpability.

The offences were described as serious violations of military conduct expected of serving personnel.

Following the dismissal, the Navy cautioned members of the public that the individual is no longer in its service.

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It warned that anyone who interacts with or engages him under the belief that he remains a naval personnel does so at their own risk.

The Navy reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict discipline and accountability within its ranks, stressing that adherence to orders and regulations remains critical to operational effectiveness.

The dismissal underscores ongoing efforts by the service to enforce standards and ensure professionalism among personnel.