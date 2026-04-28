Outrage Trails Abduction Of ADC Chieftain In Rivers

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There is growing concern in Rivers State following the alleged abduction of a local politician, Mr Richard Ogidi, whose whereabouts remain unknown more than four days after he was reportedly taken from his residence in the Rumuekini area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Mr. Ogidi, identified as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was said to have been abducted in the early hours of April 23 by yet-to-be-identified assailants, sparking anxiety among his family, political associates, and residents of the area.

The incident has drawn criticism from Prof. Henry Ugboma, the immediate past Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and a governorship aspirant under the ADC in Rivers State.

Ugboma expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the silence of authorities in the face of the incident.

He questioned the absence of official statements or visible action from both state and local government officials, particularly in Obio/Akpor and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas, noting that such inaction could erode public confidence in governance and security structures.

According to him, the lack of prompt condemnation or updates from relevant authorities has further heightened fear and uncertainty among residents.

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“The responsibility of government is first and foremost the protection of lives and property,” Ugboma stressed, urging authorities to demonstrate urgency in addressing the situation.

As of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Government has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the abduction, a development that continues to fuel criticism and speculation.

Ugboma also called on security agencies to intensify efforts to locate and rescue the abducted politician, warning that failure to act decisively could embolden criminal elements and worsen the already fragile security situation in parts of the state.