Seven Handbag Snatchers Arrested In Enugu

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Seven young men have been arrested for allegedly dispossessing people’s belongings in Enugu.

They were arrested by police operatives serving in the Central Police Station (CPS) of Enugu State Police Command, THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the suspects were arrested in the evening of October 27, 2023, when the operatives raided Holy Ghost railway axis, Christ Chemist, Old Park, and environs.

He said, “The suspects, all male, were notorious for attacking and dispossessing innocent and unsuspecting citizens of their belongings.”

He gave the names of the suspects as Okonkwo Sunday (a.k.a. “Oga Sunny”), aged 35; Nwankwoala Tochukwu (a.k.a. “TC Boy”), aged 25; Ogbu Mmaduabuchi, aged 18; Miracle Chukwu, aged 20; Nwali Chinedu, aged 23; Ananchonam Chinecherem (a.k.a. “Razor”), aged 18; and Nwamini Junior (a.k.a. “Small”), aged 20.

Exhibits recovered from them include nine female handbags, two wallets, two wheel spanners, one iron saw, one serviceable Dell laptop, one Zenith Bank ATM card bearing “Joy Akiji”, one NIN registration slip, and other incriminating exhibits all snatched from the unsuspecting victims.

Advertisement

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre.