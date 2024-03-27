Abia Govt To Boost Food Production Through Agribusiness Centre

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Government has endorsed the Agribusiness Incubation Centre at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike as a catalyst for enhanced food production.

The government also pledged to partner the Centre in its drive to recruit the citizenry to embrace agriculture as a means of ensuring food security.

The Cmmissioner for Agriculture, Prof Monica Ironkwe made the declaration when she led government delegation to the Centre at MOUAU.

She said Governor Alex Otti directed her to make the exploratory visit to the centre as a result of the positive impact it has made in a short time after its establishment.

According to the Commissioner who was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, she stated that Otti is quite pleased with the activities of the Centre.

She disclosed that the government is willing to partner the Centre to boost food production and enhance profitability in agriculture among the populace.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe , the Director of the centre, Dr Philips Nto expressed the gratitude of the University to Otti for showing interest in what is happening at the centre.

He noted that with the governor’s massive road infrastructure and human capital development, it would not be long for Abia to emerge the hub of Agricbusiness in the southern part of the country.