Why APC Will Struggle Against Otti In 2027

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State faces an uphill battle in its bid to unseat Governor Alex Otti in the 2027 governorship election, as internal divisions and the governor’s growing political momentum threaten to undermine the party’s chances.

Although the APC has vowed to reclaim power through an issue-based campaign and strategic alliances, cracks within its ranks are already surfacing.

Disagreements over how the party should select its governorship candidate have exposed a lack of cohesion that could weaken its position ahead of the polls.

The controversy stems from an alleged move by party stakeholders to adopt Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, as a consensus candidate.

The plan has been met with strong resistance from key figures within the party, including Mascot Uzor Kalu and Apostle Chuks Alozie, who argue that any imposition would erode internal democracy and alienate grassroots supporters.

Mascot Kalu did not mince words, warning that “any premeditated consensus arrangement… is illegitimate, unacceptable, and null and void ab initio,” adding that such a move would face “stiff and unequivocal resistance.”

Advertisement

Alozie echoed similar concerns, stressing that bypassing a transparent primary process would send the wrong signal to party loyalists and undermine confidence in the APC’s democratic credentials.

These internal disputes highlight a broader challenge for the APC: its ability to unite behind a credible candidate. Without a transparent and inclusive selection process, the party risks entering the 2027 race fragmented – an outcome that could significantly weaken its chances against an incumbent with an organized support base.

In contrast, Governor Otti appears to be consolidating both political and public support. He has repeatedly dismissed concerns about the 2027 election, maintaining that his focus remains on governance.

Speaking recently, he expressed confidence in his political future, stating that the same divine backing that brought him to power in 2023 would secure his re-election.

Otti’s confidence is reinforced by endorsements tied to his administration’s performance. The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, has publicly backed the governor for a second term, describing his achievements as “unmatched” and noting that development is ongoing across multiple sectors.

Advertisement

According to Emeruwa, the administration has restored public confidence and encouraged investment in the state.

This performance-driven narrative, anchored on the “New Abia” agenda, presents a significant challenge for the APC.

While the opposition has promised to expose alleged failures and mismanagement within Otti’s government, it has yet to clearly articulate a compelling alternative that resonates with voters.

It had also not presented any evidence based on its allegations, a development that has cast doubt on their credibility.

APC spokesperson Uche Oguoru told THE WHISTLER that the party is working to strengthen its base, build alliances, and field a candidate with broad appeal through a transparent process.

He also claimed that several influential figures who supported Otti in 2023 have since aligned with the APC, positioning the party for a more competitive outing.

Advertisement

When pressed to name the “influential figures,” he could not.

However, beyond these claims lies a more immediate concern: the need for unity and strategic clarity. The ongoing debate over consensus candidacy versus open primaries underscores a party still grappling with internal contradictions.

This divisiveness has opened a crack that has not only exposed APC’s unpreparedness but sown lack of confidence in the party hierarchy, prompting defections to the Labour Party.