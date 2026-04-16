APC Stakeholders Kick Against Consensus Candidate In Akwa Ibom

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Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, have rejected the adoption of an automatic ticket for the Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State House of Assembly seat ahead of the party’s forthcoming primaries, describing it as contrary to democratic principles.

The rejection was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday to deliberate on key issues affecting the party in the area.

The stakeholders were reacting to reports that the state governor, Umo Eno, had at different fora directed party leaders to adopt a consensus candidate to fly the party’s flag in the primaries.

However, a former APC Assistant Secretary and spokesperson for the group, Ubong Amadu, who read the communiqué at a press conference held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene on Thursday, insisted that the consensus arrangement undermines the will of the majority.

Amadu, who highlighted the benefits of direct primaries, described the consensus option as a violation of the principles of fairness as enshrined in the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2026.

The communiqué, signed by the leadership of the Ikot Ekpene APC stakeholders, read in part, “Having noted with concern the alleged plan by some individuals to impose a preferred candidate through the unpopular and undemocratic process of consensus, this stakeholders’ meeting became necessary.

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“We, the APC stakeholders in Ikot Ekpene, vehemently reject the imposition of consensus candidacy or automatic ticket for any aspirant seeking to contest the Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency seat in the forthcoming primaries.

“We state categorically that adopting such an arrangement would amount to imposition, the exclusion of other aspirants, and a breach of internal democratic principles, as well as the provisions of the APC constitution and the Electoral Act 2026.

“While we reaffirm our loyalty to the APC, we emphasise that the party can only remain united and progressive where justice, fairness, and respect for the democratic rights of members are upheld.

“We therefore demand an inclusive and credible process through open and direct primaries, where the most popular and credible aspirant will emerge to represent the constituency.”

The stakeholders also declared support for the second-term bids of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno, citing their performance in office.

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“We are committed to supporting President Tinubu to consolidate ongoing reforms across critical sectors of the economy.

“We also stand firmly with Senate President Godswill Akpabio for a return to the Senate and continued leadership of the National Assembly.

“Similarly, we support Governor Umo Eno for a second term in office in recognition of his commitment to the development of Akwa Ibom State. Our support for these leaders is based on performance and not on sentiment or external pressure,” the communiqué added.