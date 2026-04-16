Kebbi Halts N150m Support To Kaduna DisCo Over Poor Supply

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Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has terminated the state’s monthly support of N150 to the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), citing poor service and a lack of improvement in power supply to residents.

The governor announced the termination during a meeting with KEDCO management and electricity consumers held in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday night.

This action, Idris said, followed long-standing complaints from businesses and residents regarding inadequate electricity in the state.

The governor also ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the causes of the lingering epileptic power supply to the state.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director, KEDCO, Dr Umar Hashidu, and other top management of the company.

The governor directed that the committee should consist of representatives from Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), Commissioners, Local Government Chairmen, CSOs, State Assembly, APC, NLC, Traditional Rulers, among others.

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He said the committee would meet with the company to discuss the causes of epileptic power supply to Kebbi and come up with a resolution on the way forward.

“As a government, we are looking for another alternative as far as power is concerned and In-Sha-Allah, we will get there.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, said the meeting was called to discuss solutions to the lingering challenges of power.

In their submission, Mr Usman Anache, the NLC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, and Mr Ibrahim Ngaski, Chairman, CSOs Kebbi chapter, described the lingering power shortage as a sabotage against the government.

In his response, the MD of KEDCO insisted that the company was supplying power to Kebbi in different bands.

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He assured the government that the state was gaining power compared to some states.

The managing director promised to improve the supply.

He also complained about the size of Kebbi’s landmass, which, according to him, was up to the size of some countries.

(NAN)