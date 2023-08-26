Abuja Building Collapse: 31 Victims Discharged, 4 Still Receiving Treatment

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Out of the 35 individuals affected by the two-storey building that collapsed on Lagos Street in the Garki area of the FCT, 31 have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Abbas Idriss, the Director-General of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, made this known on Saturday.

The tragic incident, which happened around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, led to the loss of two lives and caused injuries to 35 others.

THE WHISTLER reported that during a visit to the site of the collapse, the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike instructed Olusade Adesola, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, to ensure the victims’ medical expenses were taken care of.

On Saturday, Noel Haruna, the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, along with senior administration officials, visited Asokoro District Hospital and four other medical facilities where the victims were receiving treatment.

The Secretary emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and affirmed that the purpose of the visit was to ensure compliance with the Minister’s directives.

“So far, four victims are still receiving treatment in hospitals, 31 have been treated and discharged, while two have died.

“We have directed the victims to write the bills and forward them through the FCT Emergency Management Agency, to the Health Secretariat for onward submission to the Permanent Secretary. The quality of services we have seen is very excellent as testified by the victims themselves,” he said.

At Asokoro District Hospital, where eight patients were admitted, seven have been discharged. Moddib Abdusalami, the remaining patient who is still undergoing treatment, expressed gratitude to God for his survival and thanked the Minister for the support.

“I am happy with the prompt response of government agencies who evacuated us and took us to the hospital for treatment, and now they have offered to pay all our bills. I am truly grateful,” he said.

The government officials visited CedarCrest Hospital, Apo, and Garki General Hospitals, where two patients were still receiving medical attention.