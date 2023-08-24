Over 1,500 Youths Doing Menial Jobs Will Be Empowered With N2m Each—-Ebonyi Governor

The Governor of Ebonyi, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has approved the empowerment of 1,500 young citizens of the State who are hawking and doing other menial jobs in various cities with the sum of N2m each.

The governor disclosed this on the occasion of the 3rd State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.

He revealed that the beneficiaries will be brought back to the state in three batches of 500 persons and will be profiled and trained in the areas of vocational and technical skills.

The governor added that those doing menial jobs will be empowered and monitored to ensure that the funds are judiciously employed for business purposes.