Actor Guild Of Nigeria Mourns As Nollywood Loses Two

The Nollywood industry was again thrown into mourning following the death of actress Doris Chima and, movie producer Kunle Agboola within 24 hours.

Chima, who was a founding member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and former Vice Chairperson of the Lagos AGN, died on Sunday after a long battle with breast cancer.

The actress, had breast cancer which led to the removal of the affected breast in 2020.

While confirming the sad incident, Lagos Chairman of the AGN, Emeka Ibe, said he is still in shock over the sad incident as he described her as a dedicated member and a good woman.

“She called me last week and pleaded due to ill health not to remove her from the verification exercise I embarked on to ascertain true members of the Guild in Lagos.

“Yesterday morning, I got a call that she was dead. Though I am yet to visit the family but it is a great loss for us. I pray for the repose of her soul,” he said:

For Agboola, who is a Nollywood producer and record label executive, his death was announced by his family through a statement signed by Lanre Agboola.

Agboola who died at the age of 53 was the producer of popular Yoruba programme, Idan Irawo. The Nollywood-themed show ran for several years on DSTV.

He produced and mastered songs for music giants including Daddy Showkey, Tope Alabi, Sunny Neji, among others.

He was said to have suffered with kidney disease before he died at the intensive care unit of the NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.