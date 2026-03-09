Adamawa Assembly Replaces Atiku’s Son, Confirms Three Commissioners

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed three commissioner-nominees forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri last week.

The nominations followed the resignation of the first son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Atiku, who stepped down from the cabinet after the governor defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The commissioner-nominees screened and confirmed by the Assembly on Monday are Sali Idris (Maiha LGA), Muhammed Suleiman (Mubi North LGA), and Chubado Mohammed (Jada LGA).

The Speaker, Bathiya Wesley, who presided over the session, told the nominees that the constitutional duty of the House is to ensure that those nominated for public service are credible and capable of delivering quality service to the people of Adamawa State.

Fintiri had last week submitted the three names to the Adamawa State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation as commissioners.

The governor forwarded the nominees on Tuesday, barely a day after Adamu Atiku resigned as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

Advertisement

Adamu Atiku stepped down from the position after refusing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking after his screening, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Energy Development, Muhammed Suleiman, commended the governor for nominating him as one of the commissioner-designates.

“The Fintiri’s administration is clearly different from the past governments, you can see practically on ground, his projects are speaking directly to the people of Adamawa state,” he said.

“I retired in 2024,but the governor extended my service for one year and after that he extended it again for six months, this shows that the governor has confident in me,” he said.