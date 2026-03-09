Woman Bites Off Man’s Finger In Ogun

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 37-year-old woman, Mariam Yusuf, was on Monday, docked in an Ota Magistrate Court in Ogun, for allegedly biting off a man’s finger.

Yusuf, whose address was not provided, is charged with assault. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 7.45 p.m., on February 23, at No.1 Isokan Olorunsogo Street, Iloye, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that defendant bit off Ezekial Olatunji’s middle finger, thus causing permanent injury.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 335 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fadairo said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until March 12, for further hearing.