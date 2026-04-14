Why We Adjusted Arrival Time For UTME Candidates – JAMB

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained the reason for adjusting the arrival time for candidates writing the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) starting on Thursday., April 16, 2026.

Clarifying the issue on Tuesday, the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated that the time was slightly adjusted for security reasons.

“We adjusted the time of arrival slightly for security reasons,” he said.

Recall that JAMB in its X handle announced that the time will be adjusted. The Board stated, “Attention 2026 UTME Candidates: This is to notify you of a slight adjustment to the arrival scheduled time, particularly for the first session, which is now 7:00am as against the earlier published 6:30am, while the scheduled start time for the session is now 8:30 am and end time 10:30 am. Please note that you need not reprint your slip. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, JAMB disclosed that it has finalised all arrangements to conduct the UTME slated to hold between 16th – 22nd April, 2026.

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According to JAMB, no fewer than 2.2 million candidates are expected to sit the UTME in about 966 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country following the deletion of 23 centres for poor performance in the recently-concluded Mock-UTME.

“ It is expected by now that all the candidates must have printed out their examination slips for the exercise. Candidates who have not done so are to visit the Board’s website at https://www.jamb.gov.ng and click on 2026 Slip Printing to print.

“The slip contained vital information such as the date of examination, time, venue and other critical data that would facilitate a seamless examination and biometric verification exercise,” JAMB said.

It added that necessary arrangements have been made for candidates living with disabilities to be processed through the machinery put in place by the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) headed by the erudite scholar and former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola.

JAMB noted that the 2026 examination features enhanced security measures designed to curb all forms of malpractice and warned candidates and centre owners to desist from any form of misconduct, as strict sanctions will be applied.

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“Candidates are also to note that prohibited items are not allowed in the examination hall as the Board will not hesitate to invoke all extant laws on examination malpractices and unwholesome behaviours during and after the examination.

“ Similarly, adequate provisions have been made for candidates with other challenges to sit the examination as the Board has all it takes to conduct an all-inclusive examination in line with international best practices just as relevant technology has been deployed to safeguard the sanctity of the examination,”JAMB added.