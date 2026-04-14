Study: Toxic Chemicals In Tap Water Harm Female Fertility

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A new Australian study reveals that Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in tap water, at levels currently deemed safe, could harm embryos and impair female fertility.

A statement released on Tuesday by Australia’s Adelaide University concerning the findings, which examined the effects of tap water on female mice following daily consumption for four weeks or six months.

According to the study, exposure to PFAS chemicals disrupts female fertility, causing cellular damage to ovulated eggs and embryos.

“Our study shows that just four weeks of consuming regular tap water with low levels of PFAS chemicals were enough to reduce the number of cells and their function in embryos. This causes DNA damage and impairing the viability of the embryo,” said the study’s lead author Yasmyn Winstanley from the University’s Robinson Research Institute.

“These effects were more obvious after six months of drinking tap water, with reductions in the fetal weight of the offspring after maternal exposure,” Winstanley said, adding that low birth weight has been linked to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease later in life.

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The findings published in the journal Environmental Research says the damage appears irreversible and is passed down across generations.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” are man-made chemicals that persist in the environment and have contaminated food and drinking water worldwide.

The study also tested water sampled from the Australian city of Adelaide’s municipal supply and modelled exposure using three common PFAS compounds, PFOS, PFOA and PFHxS. Researchers also found that carbon filtration was able to remove PFAS levels, while protecting the mouse embryos from contamination.