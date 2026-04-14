Court To Hear ADC leadership Appeal April 22

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled April 22, 2026, to hear the appeal in the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The appeal was filed by the party’s National Chairman, former Senate President David Mark, who is challenging previous court rulings on the dispute.

A five-man panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Garba, fixed the date on Tuesday after granting an accelerated hearing in the matter with suit number SC/CV/180/2026.

The appeal is against the Court of Appeal’s judgment of March 12, 2026, which had dismissed Mark’s challenge to a September 4, 2025 ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In that earlier ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite refused to grant the injunctive relief sought in an ex parte application filed by ADC chieftain Nafiu Bala Gombe.

Advertisement

At Tuesday’s proceedings, the Supreme Court directed Mark’s lead counsel, Jibril Okutepa (SAN), to file and serve the appellant’s brief within a short period in line with the accelerated hearing order.

The court also ordered the respondents to file their briefs within three days of service, while the appellant must file any reply within one day of receiving the respondents’ processes.

The protracted leadership tussle in the ADC has led to multiple court cases, with rival factions laying claim to the control of the party, especially the position of National Chairman.

The Supreme Court’s decision to fast-track the case is expected to bring clarity to the crisis that has lingered for months.