Tinubu’s Reforms Positioning Nigeria For Economic Recovery — Nwuche

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Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s long-term recovery, infrastructural renewal and national prosperity.

Nwuche, who is Chairman of the Board of the South South Development Commission, stated this while congratulating President Tinubu on securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the former Deputy Speaker said the overwhelming endorsement of Tinubu by APC members across the country reflected growing confidence in the administration’s economic direction and reform agenda.

According to him, “the broad endorsement from about eleven million APC members across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, reflects the growing national acceptance of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s bold efforts to reposition Nigeria towards economic recovery, infrastructural renewal, and national stability.”

Nwuche acknowledged prevailing economic difficulties but argued that the administration had demonstrated courage by pursuing reforms aimed at building a stronger and more sustainable economy.

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“Despite current challenges, the Tinubu administration has shown courage and strategic leadership through pragmatic economic reforms, institutional repositioning, infrastructure expansion, and policies and projects aimed at securing long-term prosperity for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe or faith,” he said.

He stressed that reforms of such scale required time and consistency before their full impact could be felt across the economy.

“Current reforms require time, consistency, and collective national support to fully consolidate and deliver their intended benefits to the Nigerian people,” he added.

The former Deputy Speaker said the administration’s policies were designed to stimulate national growth, strengthen institutions and create a more stable economic environment for investment and development.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would support Tinubu for another term in office to sustain ongoing reforms and consolidate gains already achieved under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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“Nigerians across political, ethnic, and regional divides will overwhelmingly renew President Tinubu’s mandate in 2027 to solidify the gains already made and sustain the momentum of national progress,” he stated.

Nwuche further noted that nation-building demanded sacrifice and commitment from both leaders and citizens, urging Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as the administration continues implementing its reform programmes.

According to him, “nation-building demands vision, courage, wisdom, patriotism, and sacrifice not only from leaders but also from citizens who must remain committed to the shared responsibility of building a stronger, more prosperous, and united Nigeria.”