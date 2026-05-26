FCT 2027: Aisha Yesufu Promises Inclusive Leadership In Senatorial Race

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Rights activist and aspirant for the Federal Capital Territory Senatorial seat under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has intensified consultations across the six Area Councils of the FCT ahead of the party’s primary elections.

Yesufu, who visited Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, and Kuje, said her engagements were aimed at understanding the pressing challenges facing residents and building an inclusive leadership agenda for the territory.

During the consultations, she met with party leaders, stakeholders, women groups, youth representatives and party members to mobilise grassroots support for her aspiration.

Speaking during the visits, Yesufu said the FCT requires leadership that prioritises infrastructure development, security, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, women participation and economic opportunities for residents.

“The future of the Federal Capital Territory depends on the collective strength, unity and voices of its people. My visit to your communities is not just to seek your votes, but to listen, understand your challenges and work together towards a better and more inclusive FCT,” she said.

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“With your support in the forthcoming general elections, we can build a capital city where every resident has equal opportunities, security and access to quality infrastructure and development.”

The activist noted that her door-to-door engagements and interactions with residents enabled her to better understand issues affecting communities, including insecurity, poor roads, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, poor education and lack of water supply.

She pledged to continue consulting widely with residents and stakeholders in order to incorporate their concerns into her policy direction.

“We cannot build a better FCT without carrying the people along. This journey is about service, inclusion and giving residents a stronger voice in governance,” she stated.

Yesufu also reaffirmed her commitment to selfless leadership, transparency and people-oriented representation, saying her aspiration was driven by the need to improve the welfare of FCT residents.

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Party leaders and stakeholders who spoke during the engagements described her as a courageous and committed leader who has consistently advocated justice, accountability and good governance.

They commended her resilience and pledged support for her emergence as the party’s candidate in the 2027 elections.

Community leaders in the Kwali Area Council also praised her activism, humanitarian interventions and social development initiatives, describing her as a credible candidate for the Senate.

Residents across the six Area Councils assured Yesufu of their support and pledged to work towards her victory in the party primaries and the 2027 general elections.

The consultations ended with renewed commitments by party members and supporters to strengthen the party structure and sustain unity ahead of the elections.