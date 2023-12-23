Africa Football King, Osimhen Signs New Napoli Contract

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen has signed a new contract with Serie A side, Napoli to extend his stay at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen put pen to paper on a two-year deal until 2026 to end speculations linking him with a move away.

Fresh from winning the 2023 African Player of the year award, Osimhen has enjoyed a successful month on and off the pitch in December.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020.

He played a pivotal role in ending the club’s 33-year Serie A title drought last season by scoring 26 goals to lead Napoli to the league trophy.

According to reports, the new contract comes with a salary increase of €10m per season after tax.

A buy-out clause of €120-130m for clubs outside of Italy has also been inserted into the new contract for any deal to happen in the summer.

Despite signing a new contract, the battle to price Osimhen away from Napoli is expected to resume next summer with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG expected to register interest for the Super Eagles star.

Osimhen and Napoli will be back in Serie A action against Roma on Saturday night at the Diego Maradona Stadium.