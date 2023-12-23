Manchester United Fans Demand Ten Hag Sacking After West Ham Loss

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United suffered a dismal 2-0 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils continued their poor run of form against the determined and wounded West Ham.

The Hammers bounced back in style following a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

West Ham scored twice in six second half minutes to condemn Manchester United to their eighth Premier League loss of the season.

Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute before Mohammed Kudus added the second goal in the 78th minute to hand West Ham the maximum points.

Manchester United have won just once out of their last five matches and they have also failed to score in their last four matches to pile pressure on Erik Ten Hag.

However, the Dutch manager praised his team for their dominant performance in the defeat.

Ten Hag said: “I think we controlled the game, and we gave West Ham United nothing,”

“In 2023, we won a Cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we are over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming,” Ten Hag said.

“There are reasons for it, we have many injuries, so the team will be better if the injured ones return.

“We have to be calm, stick together, stick to the plan, we have to do it together.”.

“I think it was a decent 72 minutes where we didn’t take our chances. We should have gone in the lead but we didn’t and then it was one moment of switching off,” Ten Hag concluded.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have taken to Social Media to demand for the sacking of Erik Ten Hag.

A fan wrote on X: “I have backed Eric Ten Hag all along and I still do but picking this team is like he is trying to sack himself.”

Another demanded: “If United don’t sack Ten Hag today, then the club is finished.”

Up next for Manchester United is a clash against in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday.