Africans ‘Badly Treated’ At Ukraine/Poland Border – Govt Official Cries Out

A South African Government official, Mr Clayson Monyela, has said that Africans who are trying to flee Ukraine are recieving unfair treatment at the country’s borders with neighbouring Poland.

Clayson Monyela, head of diplomacy and Spokesperson for the country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday, adding that the nation’s ambassador is at the area to pick up South African citizens.

“SA students & other Africans have been badly treated at the #Ukraine/Poland border. South Africa Amb J. Mngomezulu has driven from Warsaw (5 hours) to go deal with the matter, receive our nationals & offer further support. Amb G. Tsengiwe in Hungary is also attending to SANs on his side,” he tweeted.

There are reports that some Africans, including Nigerian students, were stopped at the border and sent back to the long queue of people trying to escape.

A Twitter user, Asya, tweeted on Sunday about the harsh treatment but added that she and others finally arived at Poland to face another round of discrimination with regards to accomodation.

“I can confirm this. 6+ hours several buses crossing every hour and not one foreigner allowed across. We finally made it across and we’re told accommodation at the hotel is only for Ukrainians. No sleep or food in 3 days, walked 20+ km. Why does nationality determine who rests,” Asya tweeted.

But the Polish government has reacted to the accusations.

First, it stated in a Twitter post that it is receiving all people from Ukraine so long as they have been cleared by the host country.

“Ukraine has made the decision to accept Polish assistance for the people waiting for clearance on the Ukrainian side of the border crossing in #Medyka. We are ready to offer this service at any time at other border crossings,” it stated.

However, in a attempt to counter the racial allegations against Poland, the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration shared a tweet on Sunday arguing that the dominant people trying to cross the border were Ukrainains and that Nigerians and other African citizens were being allowed as well.

“#StopFakeNews! Refugees fleeing war-stricken Ukraine are entering Poland regardless of their nationality. Although the dominant group in need of refuge in Poland are Ukraine citizens, the Border Guard also cleared nationals of countries such as the US, Nigeria, India, Georgia and others.,” the shared tweet reads.