NALDA Distributes Agricultural Inputs In Abia, Kebbi, Yobe To Boost Food Production

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) distributed essential agricultural inputs to farmers in Abia, Kebbi, and Yobe states.

NALDA’s Executive Secretary, Paul Ikonne, announced the initiative in a statement released on Friday. He emphasized that the distributed inputs are designed to assist farmers in maximizing crop cultivation, leading to improved yields and a more plentiful harvest.

The distribution catered to the specific needs of each region. Farmers in Abia and Yobe received NALDA-branded bags containing high-grade fertilizer, herbicides, and improved maize seeds. Those in Kebbi state were provided with improved rice seeds suitable for covering half a hectare of land.

Ikonne assured farmers of NALDA’s continued support through the provision of agricultural inputs. He linked this initiative to President Bola Tinubu’s promise to ensure Nigerians have access to affordable food.

Ikonne highlighted NALDA’s mission of fostering a national understanding of the importance of agriculture. He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to achieving large-scale food production.

NALDA projects that the program will empower beneficiaries to cultivate at least 340 hectares of land. Farmers are urged to utilize the provided inputs effectively to maximize their harvests. The program’s anticipated outcomes include a decrease in food prices within the next four months.

Ikonne emphasized that NALDA views farmer empowerment as an ongoing endeavor.

“The empowerment of farmers by NALDA is a continuous exercise to encourage more Nigerians to go into farming to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and boost food security,” he said.