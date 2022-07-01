After Killing 30, Abducting 4 Chinese At Mining Site In Niger State, Bandits Kill Soldiers Sent On Rescue Mission

More than 12 hours after attacking a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits remained in the territory while ambushing and killing more soldiers, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

A security source familiar with the matter told this website on Friday morning that the bandits remained in Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government while dealing heavy damage to a contingent of soldiers sent on a mission to rescue Chinese nationals kidnapped by the bandits.

“The bandits remained in the area till yesterday (Thursday) morning. They even attacked some soldiers sent to rescue the Chinese people that were kidnapped and killed many of the soldiers.

“I think they have finally left now, because more soldiers have been sent and we have not heard any other gunfight,” he said.

Corroborating the story, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement that troops of the Nigerian Army deployed to the area were ambushed by bandits, resulting to heavy casualties on the side of the soldiers.

According to Nwachukwu, the soldiers ran into an ambush staged by the criminal elements enroute the location and a firefight ensued.

Although the statement kept mum on the number of casualties, it added that ‘a number of personnel paid the supreme price in fierce firefight that ensued.’

“The location has been reinforced and troops are on the trail of the criminals with some already neutralized. The GOC 1 Division has moved to the location to take charge of the follow on operations.

“It is also necessary to clarify that activities of the criminals was not on any critical national asset or infrastructure. Furthermore, the NA calls on all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of their military personnel who continue to confront the enemies of our dear nation,” the statement added.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how bandits invaded the mining site and killed at least 30 persons, while abducting several others including four Chinese citizens