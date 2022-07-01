Peter Obi Disowns Picture On Muslim Prayer Mat

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has stated that the photo of him on a Muslim prayer mat posted on social media did not emanate from his campaign team.

Obi tweeted on Friday that while the picture making the round online was done by a misguided support group, he will never mock any religion.

Recall that a former presidential aide to ex- president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, had on Thursday posted a photo of labour party with Obi’s image on a prayer mat.

Omokri, who supports the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, described it as a sad development.

“This is why I say Christians should compulsorily study IRK (Islamic Religious Knowledge) and Muslims should do same with CRK (Christian Religious Knowledge).

“I have read the Quran. This is wrong. Islam does not tolerate images of humans or animals in mosques.

“Tinubu tried it in Mecca and the Saudis arrested his campaigners!”

“Islam does not tolerate images of humans in mosques or on prayer mats. How much more an image of a politician. This is sad.

“And you cannot even counsel these people. They feel they know more than those counselling them. You talk one, they talk one hundred. Anyway, we are watching,” Omokri claimed.

Meanwhile, Obi said that he has deep respect for all religions.

The tweet reads:

“The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.”

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria. -PO”