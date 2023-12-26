After Umahi’s Resignation, Younger Brother To Run For Ebonyi South Senatorial Bye-Election

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Austin Umahi, the younger brother to former Governor Dave Umahi, has indicated interest to contest for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat bye-election scheduled for February 2024.

The seat became vacant after the former governor vacated the seat to take up an appointment as the Minister of Works.

Austin announced his ambition at a news briefing on Monday in Abakaliki, adding that he remained a top contender for the position.

He said that he was eminently qualified for the position.

“True democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the district.

“I will give the people best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors,” he said.

Austin, who was the Director-General of APC Gubernatorial Campaign in the 2023 General Elections, said that the prevailing political arrangements and structures devoid of sentiments, favoured his bid.

“I am a pencil in the hands of God and he is not done with me.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and I want all my supporters to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections.

“I am from Ohaozara Local Government Area and that is where APC Ebonyi zoning committee zoned the senatorial seat,” he said.

He further said that the zoning of the position had not changed to the best of his knowledge.

“I am not contesting for personal gains but for the people as it is the time to make a positive mark.

“I intend to change the narrative and the district should be given an opportunity to elect a representative in a transparent manner.

“Whoever emerges democratically should represent the people as other aspirants should present themselves for the people to choose from,” he said.