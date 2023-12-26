Tragedy On Christmas Day As 9 Killed In Osun Truck Crash
Christmas festivities turned into a day of mourning for nine families in Inisa, Osun State, as a truck loaded with beans crashed on Monday morning.
Three other passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.
The accident occurred near Yidi Junction in Inisa, involving a Mitsubishi Canter truck (plate number MNA606SB) conveying beans from Niger to Edo State.
The driver was suspected to have fallen asleep on wheel, leading to the loss of control and subsequent crash.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the tragic incident,
Adeleke said the deceased persons’ remains have been transferred to a morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at an hospital.