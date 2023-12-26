Tragedy On Christmas Day As 9 Killed In Osun Truck Crash

286 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Christmas festivities turned into a day of mourning for nine families in Inisa, Osun State, as a truck loaded with beans crashed on Monday morning.

Three other passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near Yidi Junction in Inisa, involving a Mitsubishi Canter truck (plate number MNA606SB) conveying beans from Niger to Edo State.

The driver was suspected to have fallen asleep on wheel, leading to the loss of control and subsequent crash.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the tragic incident,

Adeleke said the deceased persons’ remains have been transferred to a morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at an hospital.