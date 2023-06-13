Despite Allegation Of Intimidation Of Nigerian Workers, FG Restores Seplat CEO’s Work Permit, Visa

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian authorities have finally restored the work permit and immigration documents of Seplat Energy Plc Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown after being accused of racism and mishandling Nigerian workers.

Seplat said on Tuesday that the Brown has resumed his duties as the CEO.

Seplat said it is “pleased to announce that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the Working Permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (“CERPAC”) and other Visas for the entry or stay in Nigeria (“Immigration Documents”) of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown.”

Brown took over from Austin Avuru as the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy on 1st August 2020. He has made the list of the top-paid Nigerian CEOs three years in a row.

In 2021, he earned N475m as an annual salary.

A petition dated 31st January 2023 sponsored by aggrieved workers and stakeholders accused him of infractions like intimidation, bullying, and sacking of Nigerian staff of Seplat; discriminatory retirement enforcement that mandates Nigerian employees to retire at 60 in line with the company policy.

Brown allegedly abused corporate governance; relegated host communities; relocated the Seplat technology office to Aberdeen; intimidation of senior staff and members of the senior management team and bullying of Nigerian staff by foreign nationals.

In a letter dated 3rd March, the Ministry of Interior said, “Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations.

“Mr. Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learned he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time.”

His work permit and immigration documents were subsequently revoked while a Federal High Court in Abuja on March 8, 2023, suspended him from parading as CEO of Seplat Nigeria from UK.

But the board of Seplat led by its Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi passed a vote of confidence on their embattled CEO.

In April, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos vacated the interim ex-parte order stopping Brown, from parading himself as Seplat’s CEO.

Seplat said it “cooperated fully with the verification checks conducted by the Immigration Authorities, which resulted in the restored immigration status of Roger Brown. In view of the restored Immigration Documents, Mr. Brown can now validly enter, work, and stay in Nigeria and today (June 13, 2023) has resumed his position as CEO of Seplat Energy.

“The Board and Management of Seplat Energy Plc are pleased that Mr. Brown has resumed in his role as CEO, as the Company continues to make strong strides in delivering its 2023 operational targets.”