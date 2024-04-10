‘This Is Too Sad’ – Junior Pope’s ‘Death’ Shocks Friends

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As Actor Drowns While Filming

Friends and fans of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, have expressed disbelief as news of his ‘death’ circulated on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Pope, real name Obumneme Odonwodo, reportedly drowned in a river in Anambra state while filming.

The actor was said to have died alongside three of his colleagues while coming back from a movie location in a boat after falling into Anam River in Anambra state.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) purportedly shows the moment the actor’s body and other of his colleagues were recovered from the river.

Earlier, the actor shared a video of himself on Instagram telling his fans how actors take risks when shooting films.

Advertisement

“See me lamenting……The risk we take to entertain you ; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket…… Na wahoooooo …. Who does that ??” he caption the video.

In the video, the actor could be seen answering a call saying he has three kids to cater for.

The untimely demise of the actor sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the entertainment industry

Among celebrities who reacted to the news is singer Kcee who wrote, “This is too sad.”

Advertisement

Similarly, actress Yvonne Jegede, wrote, “I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. I refuse to believe it 😢😢. Who will ask me “Who does that” when next they see me? 🕊️🕯️🥹”

Actress Anita Joseph, wrote, “😢I don’t understand pope how 😢😢😢”

Angela Okorie, in her reaction, said: “I refuse to accept this, no way, not junior pop nooooooooooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

On her part, actress Toyin Ibrahim said, “💔💔💔💔💔Jnr Pope, I’m tired and off for now, this is too much.”