Aisha Buhari Withdraws Court Case Against Aminu

A court sitting in Abuja has quashed a case instituted by First Lady Aisha Buhari against Aminu Adamu, an undergraduate who was said to have made a Twitter post with the caption “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money”.

This is because the First Lady through her counsel withdrew the case, according to Adamu’s lawyer, Barrister CK Agu, BBC Hausa reports on Friday.

Recall that Adamu was arrested and detained following his post.

He was arraigned in court and was later remanded pending commencement of trial which bordered on defamation of the wife of the President.

What followed the development was strong criticism from lawyers and Civil Society Organizations who called for his immediate release.

Report has it that Buhari quit the case due to “intervention by” Nigerians.

Aminu’s lawyer, CK Agu, had on November 25 urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms but it was refused.

Recall that the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, Aminu’s institution of learning, had urged his parents to “engage the services of a lawyer to handle the matter.”

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, had also condemned the development.

“The Buhari administration must immediately and unconditionally release Aminu Muhammad, a student of the Federal University, Dutse who is reportedly arrested over a post on Twitter allegedly criticizing the first lady. We’ll see in court if he’s not immediately released,” SERAP tweeted.