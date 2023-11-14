‘Ajaero Can’t Involve Entire Nigeria In Personal Fight’: Appeal Court Sits Despite NLC Strike

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal in Abuja is sitting on appeals against the judgments of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Gombe, Sokoto, and Taraba states, despite the industrial action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which commenced on Monday midnight.

The strike, which was unanimously agreed upon by the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Monday, is in defiance of the ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, which granted an ex parte motion filed by the federal government restraining the NLC from going ahead with the strike.

Advertisement

The appellate court’s decision to sit on appeals is not far-fetched, as the 1999 Constitution and relevant electoral laws require that all election petitions be concluded within a specific time frame, even if it means sitting on Saturdays and Sundays.

The entrance gate of the appeal court was widely opened, and over 50 cars were parked in the premises, with lawyers in the courtrooms arguing their respective cases.

FEDERAL HIGH COURT, ABUJA

At the Federal High Court in Maitama,Abuja, visitations and proceedings were normal.

Advertisement

Inside the Courtroom of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after close of sitting on Tuesday

A number of the courtrooms visited by our correspondent heard and concluded hearings, while others were currently sitting.

Administrative staff of the courts were also on ground.

“He (Ajaero) is having a problem with a state and is trying to involve the whole nation. This strike does not make sense,” a private guard who chose to remain anonymous told THE WHISTLER.

One of the court registrars told our correspondent that there were no instructions for them not to show up at work.