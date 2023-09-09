IGP Orders Immediate Investigation After Gruesome Killing Of Rivers DPO

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an immediate investigation into the gruesome killing of SP Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer in Ahoada, Rivers State.

The police described Angbashim’s killers as “hardened armed criminals” who humiliated and mutilated the officer while he and his team were on operation in the Ahoada area of the state.

“The IGP has however ordered immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of all the culprits that carried out the heinous and barbaric act; adding that such an act is not only an affront on our national status but also a reflection of a lack of patriotism and gross illegality,” the police said on Saturday.

He noted that such nefarious acts against any operative in Nigeria, will not be taken with levity as all the perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.

IGP Baba extended his condolences to the grieving family and urged his colleagues to embody his dedication, humility, and selflessness.