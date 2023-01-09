American Congress Man Urges Nigerian Gov’t To Free Nnamdi Kanu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The American government has been called upon to intervene in the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Advertisement

The demand was made by a Texas House of Representatives member for District 139, Mr Jarvis Johnson.

Mr Johnson made his position known in a release made available to THE WHISTLER by Kanu’s special counsel, Bar Aloy Ejimakor. The lawmaker described Kanu as a ‘freedom fighter’.

According to him, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the foremost Freedom Fighter for the rights of oppressed people in Nigeria. For over 19 months, after he was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured, and illegally taken to Nigeria, he has been in solitary confinement.

“In July 2022, a United Nations Working Group, after its deliberations on his matter, called for his unconditional release. The Nigerian government has not complied.

“In October 22, several Nigerian trial and appeals courts acquitted and discharged him of all the bogus charges levied against him by the Nigerian government. The Nigerian government has refused to obey the orders of its own courts, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in solitary confinement enforced by its secret police.”

Advertisement

He also demanded the release of Kanu based on ill-health, and regretted that his health needs were ‘ignored by Nigeria’s secret police’.

The release stated that “He has been denied access to his doctors and to the regular supply of his medications. His health has increasingly deteriorated, and it is now feared that he may die in solitary confinement.

“Mazi Kanu’s only offence is that he is the leading advocate for the freedom of all oppressed Nigerians, and for a referendum on the Biafran issue. The right of free speech, including political advocacy, is a cornerstone of all democracies.

“At a time when democracy is threatened globally, it is imperative that we all join hands to protect Mazi Kanu’s right of freedom of speech. The illegal kidnapping, torture, and solitary confinement of Mazi Kanu offends our democratic norms.

“So does the willful disobedience of the judgments of its own courts by the Nigerian government.”

Advertisement

He, therefore, demanded the intervention of the American government in ensuring that justice was done to Kanu.

In his words, “The government of Nigeria needs to comply with the UN Mandate and the Orders of its own courts. The Nigerian government is carrying out another form of genocide, one citizen at a time.

“I am calling on the American government to get involved to stop this genocide. We have protected other countries around this world to help vulnerable populations; we need to do the same for Nigeria and its Biafran citizens.”