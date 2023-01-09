Panic In UNIZIK Over Killing Of Student By Armed Men

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The death of a 200-Level student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Anambra State has stirred unrest within the school community, even as the incident unravels the dilapidated state of insecurity in its off-campus area.

Daniel, as he has been described, was killed by armed men who busted his hostel on Sunday night, in the Laurel junction area of Ifite, a community primarily dominated by students outside the campus.

Sources who spoke to THE WHISTLER disclosed that the armed men entered the apartment of his female friend, where he was at the time, and they demanded he hands over his phone.

Daniel was reported to have hesitated before letting go but pleaded with the assailants to allow him to take out his SIM card. This website gathered that it was in that process that the armed men pulled the trigger and the bullet penetrated his belly, causing him to drown in his blood.

Eyewitnesses said he was rushed to Amaku Teaching Hospital, in the Aroma area of the state where medical practitioners did their best, but could not help the situation until he gave up.

Daniel, a student of Mathematics at the university is scheduled for an examination soon, and according to sources, had just resumed school a few hours before the incident occurred.

The deceased is just one out of many students, whose lives ended following the rise of armed robbery and cultism within the university community. What is uncertain is if these assailants are students or external forces with missions to rob students of their possessions.

“There is nothing like school security and everyone is just quiet about it. This is why we are trying to protest because they are not doing anything about it. Even the Anti-cult which is like the existing security arrived an hour after the incident occurred,” a student who pleaded anonymity told THE WHISTLER.

This website gathered that there are ongoing plans by students to protest against the lack of security in the school as the situation has deteriorated.

THE WHISTLER could not reach the Institution’s Dean of Student Affairs, Chinonso Achebe as he was yet to respond to calls, and texts placed on his phone.

The School Public Relations Officer, Chika, however, said she was not in the best position to speak on the issue, noting, “We are currently in a meeting over the security situation”.

When contacted, the State’s Police Spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu berated the situation and said that the command was on the matter.

He said, “This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG president last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please”.

There have been underreported cases of robbery in the off-student area of the university. Criminals and students allegedly go about with weapons to protect themselves or perpetrate crimes.

The students have begun an online campaign on the Macro Blogging App tagged: ‘End the Killing,’ ‘End The Robbery,’ ‘Schooling in Unizik Is Not Death Sentence.’