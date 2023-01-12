Amnesty International Demands Release Of 19 EndSARS Protesters From Kirikiri Medium Prison

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian authorities to release 19 EndSARS protesters currently being detained at Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos since 2020.

Advertisement

The prosters are: Ayodeji Oluwasegun, Andoh Immanuel, Yakubu Olayiwola, Olaogun Ismail, Uba Chukwuma, Dosunmu Taiwo, Daniel Joy-Igbo, Yusuf Rafiu, Olawale Marcus, Muyiwa Onikoyi, Shehu Anas, Suleman Saidu, Rasheed Wasiu Bolaji, Adigun Sodiq, Sunday Okoro, Akiniran Oyetakin, Ogidi Isah, Ibrahim Adesanya, and Faruk Abdulquadri.

Nigeria was engulfed in protest in October 2020 as the youth went on the streets to demand an end to police brutality and reform in the force.

The demand by the human rights group follows the release on January 10, 2023, of Oyewole Olumide, Rasheed Tiamiyu, Moruf Adekunle, Taoreed Abiodun, Ikenna Amechi, Afeez Ariyo, Ikechukwu Eze, and Adesina Ademuyiwa detained at Agodi Correctional Centre Ibadan, Oyo state for participating in EndSARS protests in October 2020. The Oyo State Chief Judge ordered their discharge, acquittal, and release.

“With this development, we also urge Nigerian authorities to provide information about the status of other #EndSARS protesters being held in various prisons across the country, grant their families and lawyers access to them, charge them to court, or release them from detention immediately,” said the Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho in a statement.

According to Amnesty International, as of October 2022, based on its investigation, over 40 EndSARS protesters are still languishing in prisons across Nigeria.

Advertisement

“All detained protesters must be immediately and unconditionally released. The Nigerian authorities must urgently respect, protect, promote and fulfill the right to peaceful protest including by publicly directing security and law enforcement agencies to stop infringing on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Osai Ojigho.