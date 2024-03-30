Man City Suffer Stones, Walker Injury Blow Ahead Arsenal Clash

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that the duo of John Stones and Kyle Walker have been ruled out of the mammoth Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Stones and Walker limped out of England’s friendly encounter against Belgium and they both missed Manchester City’s training on Thursday.

Guardiola provided the injury news in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “Kyle’s [injury is] more tough than John’s but they will be out- I don’t know for how many games.

“Injuries. Ederson is much, much better. Kyle and John are out. “It is what it is.

“We played really good over the last month, the first game after the international break, you think about what will happen. We trained well yesterday and prepared for the game.”

He also confirmed that the trio of Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish all trained on Thursday and they are expected to feature on Sunday.

He is confident that Manchester City will rise up to the occasion against Arsenal to boost their chances of retaining their Premier League title, The Gunners are currently leading the log alongside Liverpool with Arteta’s men having a better goal difference.

“The season has been really good winning two titles after what happened last season. We are in contention for three main titles of the season.

“We make incredible work. Last 10 games of the Premier League, we start an important time. I am sure the people will give us what we need to perform our best.

“Right now every game is so important. If we are able to do it, next game will be so important as well,” he added.

Manchester City are still on course for another historic treble, they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.