NGO Begs Tinubu To Sign Bill To Address Sexual Harassments In Tertiary Institutions

A non-governmental organization, Gender Mobile Initiative, GMI, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill so as to address such negative trends in schools.

The lead Director of GMI, Omowumi Ogunrotimi, said in a press briefing in Abuja that in commemoration of the annual international 16 days of activism, the signing of the Sexual Harassment Prohibition in Tertiary Education Institutions Bill will mark a significant milestone in the fight against sexual harassment.

“The delay in presidential assent has left a void in our collective efforts, and we trust that the President’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerian students will translate into swift and resolute action.

“We look forward to witnessing a tangible demonstration of the President’s dedication to creating safe and nurturing learning environments for all especially women,” she said.

She explained that the president’s action, or lack thereof, will send a powerful message about the nation’s values and its dedication to fostering an environment where every student particularly female students can thrive.

She acknowledged the roles played by the Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria, anti-graft agencies, whistle-blowers for speaking up against sexual assaults but added that the bill was the best way to go in addressing the malady.

“The Sexual Harassment Prohibition in Tertiary Education Institutions Bill presents a promising solution. This comprehensive legislation is crafted to address the nuances of sexual harassment, providing a clear definition of offences, establishing stringent penalties for perpetrators, and outlining mechanisms for the prevention and redress of sexual harassment,” she said.

She added that regrettably, despite the urgency of the matter, the Bill has lingered on the desk of the Nigerian President awaiting the seal of approval.

“This delay is disheartening and raises concerns about the commitment to eradicating sexual harassment within our educational institutions.

“The need for statutory backing is not just a formality, it is a fundamental requirement to ensure that the provisions of the Bill are legally enforceable and carry the necessary gravitas to effect real change,” she said.

On her part, the Director, of the Center for Gender Security, University of Abuja, Nigeria, Dr. Gloria Ibukunle said sexual assaults is a sad tale that needs to be tamed by a relevant law, like the sexual Harassment bill.

Also speaking, the President of the National Female Students Association of Nigeria, NFSAN, Enebeli Choice Uchenna said Tinubu’s approval of the bill “will have 80-90℅ success as it will put fears into the hearts of the perpetrators of the unwholesome acts in the Nigerian University system.”