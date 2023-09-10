Anambra: Two Jailed For Criminal Activities At Second Niger Bridge

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two persons who were arrested on the second Niger Bridge, Anambra State, some weeks ago, over alleged criminal activities have been convicted, THE WHISTLER reports.

Advertisement

Our correspondent reported that they were arrested with two daggers and five sim cards removed from the phones of their victims. Their subsequent arraignment after investigations by the state police command led to their conviction after they pleaded guilty.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State, stated on Sunday that, “In compliance with the directive of the commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, detectives worked on the sim cards and traced two of the victims, one of whom is a lawyer.

“The victims cooperated with investigations, and evidence gathered was presented before the court. Both accused persons were sentenced to five years’ jail term each on each of the first two counts and three years’ imprisonment for the third count. The sentences which are without an option of fine are to run concurrently.”

The convicts have been remanded at Onitsha Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms, our correspondent gathered.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner has advised youths to learn lessons from the conviction and shun crimes in order not to jeopardise their future.