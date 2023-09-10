Army Rescues 18 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara, 3 Others

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji rescued over 18 kidnapped victims in its areas of responsibility covering Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto states respectively.

The troops under the command of the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army executed the operations on September 9.

The spokesperson, Operation Hadarin Daj, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim disclosed on Sunday that the troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Anka LGA of Zamfara state rescued five kidnapped victims.

The rescued victims regained freedom after a gun duel with the assailants described by the operation as armed bandits, along Anka – Baggega Road in Zamfara state.

“The victims were abducted by armed bandits who blocked Anka – Baggega Road and abducted several kidnapped persons in a Canter Truck while conveying goods to Baggega Market in Anka LGA,” the troops said.

Similarly, Troops of FOB Hannutara in Zamfara said it rescued two victims who were kidnapped from their farm lands.

“They were abandoned by their captors when they sighted the troops on routine and confidence-building patrol approaching the farm,” it said.

Also, the troops had rescued three victims following a distress call from locals who reported kidnap activities in Danfanmi village in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara.

“Relatedly, on 8 September 2023, troops of FOB Baggega in Zamfara state while on a fighting patrol intercepted and rescued 6 kidnapped victims who escaped from their captives in Gando forest.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped from Mahuta community in Kebbi state and have spent ten weeks in captivity.

“Furthermore, troops deployed at Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state rescued 2 females who were kidnapped at late hours when bandits invaded their community. The females were immediately taken to General Hospital Tsafe for medical attention.

“All rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority to reunite them with their families.

The Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD), Major General Godwin Mutkut who also is the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army appreciated the collaborative efforts of the people of the Northwest for providing timely information to the Troops.