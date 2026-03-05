Anioma State Committee Endorses Ned Nwoko For Second Term

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Technical Committee on Anioma State Creation has endorsed the senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Ned Nwoko (APC) for a second term in the senate in 2027.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ogbueshi Godfrey Odogwu, the Director General of the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

Odogwu noted that history was often unkind to long struggles, as it remembers the victory but forgets the decades of labour, persuasion, negotiation and resilience that preceded it.

He said that the quest for Anioma State had traversed generations, weathered political transitions, and survived moments of doubt.

According to him, yet, at no point in its history has the aspiration stood as close to constitutional realisation as it does today.

‘’That proximity is neither accidental nor ornamental. It is the product of deliberate legislative engagement, strategic advocacy, and sustained political will.

Advertisement

‘’It is against this backdrop that the Technical Committee on Anioma State creation unequivocally endorses Sen. Ned Munir Nwoko for a second term as Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

‘’This endorsement is not a ceremonial gesture. It is a reasoned position.’’

The director general added that for decades, Anioma leaders articulated the justice, viability and constitutional logic of state creation.

‘’Many advocated passionately, few institutionalised the process at the highest legislative level with the precision and consistency required to advance it through the rigorous constitutional amendment pathway.

‘’Sen. Ned Nwoko has done so. That singular achievement marks a watershed in the history of the Anioma cause,’’ he said.

Advertisement

He said that beyond state creation, Nwoko’s legislative footprint revealed a lawmaker operating with national breadth and constituency depth.

‘’His interventions span constitutional reform, fiscal federalism, youth empowerment, healthcare access, security restructuring, diaspora inclusion, agricultural modernisation, mining reform, social security architecture and public sector accountability.

‘’In Delta North, his representation has not been confined to the chamber. It has translated into measurable infrastructural, agricultural, educational and healthcare interventions across the nine local government areas.

‘’From water supply schemes and irrigation systems to rural roads, school renovations, medical outreaches, empowerment programmes, solar electrification initiatives and agricultural mechanisation support,’’ he also said.

Odogwu further said that leadership, however, was not assessed merely by project enumeration, as it was measured by clarity of direction and the courage to confront structural inequities, adding that Nwoko had demonstrated both.

He emphasised that the Anioma project, in particular, required continuity, noting that constitutional alteration was a process demanding persistence, negotiation, cross-regional consensus building and institutional memory.

Advertisement

‘’Discontinuity at this critical juncture will not merely delay progress, it can reset years of painstaking advancement.

‘’The cause has reached a delicate and decisive phase. It requires a legislator already immersed in its procedural and political intricacies.

‘’Our endorsement, therefore, is anchored on three imperatives: continuity of the Anioma State creation process, consolidation of developmental interventions across Delta North, and sustained legislative activism on issues of national restructuring and socio-economic reform,’’ he added.

The technical committee chairman further said that the lawmaker had demonstrated the intellectual preparation, political stamina and legislative audacity required for the task ahead.

He noted that the senate, like any serious institution, rewarded experience tempered by conviction, adding that Delta North could not afford regression at a moment demanding acceleration.

‘’The Technical Committee on Anioma State Creation is persuaded that the journey toward the realisation of the state, and the broader advancement of Delta North’s interests within the Nigerian federation, is best served by continuity of representation.

‘’We therefore call upon the good people of Delta North Senatorial District, stakeholders across Anioma land, and all who believe in structural justice and developmental progress, to lend their support to Sen. Ned Munir Nwoko’s second term bid in 2027.

‘’The moment is strategic. The mandate must be sustained,’’ he concluded.