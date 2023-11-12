APC Condemns Counting Of Votes From Strongholds In Yenagoa, Alleges PDP, INEC Pact

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded counting of votes in the Bayelsa guber election at collation centres of the LGAs of its strongholds rather than Yenagoa.

INEC had programmed counting of the votes of Nembe and Southern Ijaw LGAs, which are APC strongholds, at its office in the state capital.

Advertisement

APC’s position is contained in a statement by Felix Morka, its National Publicity Secretary.

Morka stated that, “APC condemns what has emerged as a stark and disturbing pattern of moving collation of votes in the party’s local government strongholds to Yenagoa. We now have confirmed reports that collation of votes in Nembe and Southern Ijaw LGAs have been moved to Yenagoa.

“In direct contrast, votes in Peoples Democratic Party’s strongholds are being diligently collated on location in the LGAs. What exactly is the reason for this selective evacuation of votes from APC strongholds for collation in Yenagoa? This is unacceptable and highly suspect.”

APC said it would not hurriedly accuse INEC of colluding with the PDP to ‘subvert the legitimate votes of the people in APC strongholds in favour of the PDP,’ adding however that, “We strongly object to this disturbing development that will cast a long shadow over the credibility of the Bayelsa guber polls.”

Advertisement

According to the party, “INEC is under duty to act in accordance with the law that stipulates that votes shall be collated in the respective local government areas before state collation at the state capital.

“We urge INEC to reverse itself on this unlawful move and collate all results in the respective LGAs as stipulated by law.”