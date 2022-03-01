APC Convention On March 26 Stands – Bagudu

There’s no plan to shift or alter the date already fixed for the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Mr Atiku Bagudu has said.

The party had moved from February 26 to March 26 after a protracted negotiation.

Bagudu gave this assurance after a meeting of the forum with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said there was no need changing the date as plans were under way and INEC had released time table for 2023 election.

He also debunked what he described as rumours that there was schism among the APC Governors noting that there was unity instead.