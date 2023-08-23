APC Fills Vacant NWC Positions In Confirmation of THE WHISTLER Report

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the appointment of new persons to fill key National Working Committee (NWC) positions, aligning with a prior report by THE WHISTLER.

As previously reported, the APC has designated Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as the Deputy National Chairman for the North and Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana as the National Legal Adviser.

Senator Ajibola Bashiru, the party’s National Secretary, unveiled the newly appointed officials during the NWC meeting held on Wednesday.

Also appointed were Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad as the National Vice Chairman for the North West, succeeding Saliu Lukman. Lukman’s departure followed the transition of Abdullahi Ganduje into the role of National Chairman of the party.

Likewise, Duro Meseko has been selected to assume the position of Deputy National Publicity Secretary, succeeding Muritala Ajaka who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to run for the Kogi State governorship election.

Completing the roster of appointments are Hon. Donatus Nwankpa as National Welfare Secretary and Mary Alile Idele as National Women Leader.

The two positions became vacant following the nomination of the previous occupants for ministerial appointments by President Bola Tinubu while others were vacant due to the resignation of three others and the demise of one.