Russia: Biden Fingers Putin In ‘Death’ Of Wagner Head Yevgeny Prigozhin

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Wednesday reacted to reports stating that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed in Russia.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, had earlier said Prigozhin was on the passengers’ list of the aircraft that crashed. It, however, failed to confirm if Yevgeny Prigozhin was dead.

But several Wagner telegram channels claimed that the aircraft was shot down by Russia’s defense.

Though the Russian Federation has yet to speak on the development (aside its aviation agency), Biden was besieged by newsmen for comments.

He said he was not surprised with news reports filtering out on the Wagner chief.

He also accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of usually having a hand in unsavoury developments in and around Russia.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised.

“There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer,” Biden told newsmen, according to Reuters.