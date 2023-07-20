APC Govs Say Nigerians Suffering, To Meet Shettima Over Hardship Caused By Subsidy Removal

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress(APC) have announced plans to meet with the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to seek a quick solution to the hardship caused by the recent removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

Advertisement

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, revealed this after a meeting of the APC governors in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Uzodimma admitted that although the removal of fuel subsidy will result in increased federal allocation to states, the subnational governments will ensure they support the federal government to ameliorate the pains of the masses.

During the meeting, the APC Governors emphasized their commitment to addressing the current hardships caused by the fuel price increase.

They reassured citizens that the subnational governments are actively collaborating with the federal government to find effective solutions to ease the burden on the citizens.

Governor Uzodimma, while addressing newsmen after the meeting, said, “On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it will increase the volume of money that will be received in our purses during the Federation Account meeting and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy and the economy of the country will be protected.

Advertisement

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase is being addressed. The subnational governments are working with the Federal Government and on Thursday there will be a meeting of the National Economic Council to cross the “t” and dot the “i’s”.

“We understand the concerns of Nigerians regarding the removal of fuel subsidy, and we are working diligently to ensure that the impact on the people is minimized. The increase in revenue from the removal of the subsidy will be used responsibly to benefit our citizens and protect the nation’s economy.”

The governors also addressed the recent developments within the APC, clarified that there is no crisis in the party despite the recent resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The governors reiterated that the APC remains united and focused on delivering meaningful progress to the citizens.

They appreciated the former National Chairman and Secretary, recognizing their contributions to the party’s growth and development.

Advertisement

The governors will be meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the National Economic Council meeting chaired by him, where they will further discuss strategies and initiatives to support Nigerians during the challenging times.

They assured that the welfare of the people remains their top priority, and every effort will be made to ensure that the impact of the subsidy removal is managed in a way that benefits all Nigerians.

The governors also encouraged citizens to remain patient and assured them that the palliative measures being developed in partnership with the Federal Government would soon come into effect.

They hoped that the measures would alleviate the financial strains caused by the subsidy removal and foster economic stability and growth across the nation.

The meeting hosted by Imo State governor had in attendance, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Acting Ondo state Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Dikko Radda (Katsina) and Bassey Otu (Cross Rivers).