APC Moves National Secretary Position To S/West In New Zoning Formula

Ahead of its March 26 National Convention, the All Progressives Congress has approved the zoning formula received on Monday.

A memo issued by Mr Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta, the Director of Publicity on Wednesday said the zoning formula was approved on Tuesday during a meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC.

By issuing the memo instead of the National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedeh, it confirms reports of crack and exit of Mr Akpanudoedehe, who denied he had resigned.

However, in the formula, which will be used for the convention, the North-Central of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States, was allocated the position of National Chairman, National Vice Chairman (North Central), Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

Other positions for the zone are

Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member.

The South-South comprising Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States got National Vice Chairman (South South), National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer and Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

The zone also got Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member.

The South-West of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States was allocated National Secretary, National Vice Chairman, National Youth Leader, National Physically Challenged Leader, Deputy National Auditor and Zonal Secretary

Others are Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member.

For the South-East of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, their positions are Deputy National Chairman (South), National Vice Chairman (South East), National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary and Zonal Secretary.

Others are Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member.

The North–East of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States have been allocated Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (North East), Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Women Leader and Zonal Secretary.

Others are Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organisig Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex – Officio Member

The North-West of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States got National Vice Chairman (North West), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader and Zonal Secretary.

Others are Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) and National Ex-Officio Member.

The Zonal Representatives on the CECPC have been tasked to coordinate the process in each zones.

This was as the party’s bid to organise its zonal congresses ran into trouble forcing cancellation of the exercise.