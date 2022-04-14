APC Speakers, Deputies Endorse Tinubu As Presidential Candidate

State Assembly Speakers and their deputies elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have endorsed the presidential aspiration of the party’s National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu.

In a meeting on Wednesday in Lagos, the group said Tinubu deserves every support as the best man for the job of Nigerian President.

While Tinubu justified his bid for the job on experienced, the speakers and their deputies equally agreed experience is needed to steer Nigeria to growth.

According to a statement issued by Mr Gboyega Akosile, spokesman for the Lagos governor, it said the speakers promised to work towards supporting Tinubu.

Abubakar Sulaiman, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and Speaker of Bauchi House of Assembly, commended Tinubu for being a great leader.

He said, “Asiwaju Tinubu, we are fully aware of your aspiration to become the president of our country. I give you the assurance that members of the state legislative houses will be willing and ready to work with you on this goal,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are behind you in this journey and we, therefore, make request to give us the opportunity to be part of the process.”