Presidency Responds To Northern Elders Call For Buhari’s Resignation

The Presidency has responded to the call by the Northern Elders Forum that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign from office due to insecurity in the country.

The Forum had on Tuesday labelled the Buhari administration a failure, and asked the president to resign since he has failed for failing to rein in elements making the country ungovernable.

But in a tone of derision and mockery on Wednesday, the president regarded the call as publicity stunt, akin to the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy.

In a statement titled, “Reforms in internal security to take hold sooner than later”, issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, the Presidency said “It is enough to say from our part, that resignation call on the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect.

“It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact that it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage.

“People don’t have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power.

“In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defense establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganized the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.”

It said new operational structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced.

It also pointed out that air defense system is being reinforced with newly-acquired jets and drones, adding that assemblage and training for operators have been hastened to meet the current exigencies.

“The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process.”

Continuing, the statement said, “Only this morning, the government at a meeting of the cabinet approved the procurement of the largest ever single procurement of military vehicles.

“At the same time, similar major operations are going in the South-East and the South-South where the economic life wire of the nation and electricity transmission lines are currently being secured from saboteurs.

“What the sponsored saboteurs aim to show is that the government cannot provide power sabotaging equipment at switches and other vital points. They will not succeed. The public knows who is who, and who has done what in our country’s governance.

“Massive gains being made will shortly be manifesting. Large number of arrests have equally been made.

“Nigerians are assured that the government will keep its promise to the nation and threats to security will be handled with the firmness they call for. And government will remain firm in securing the country’s unity and progress.”