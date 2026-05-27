Tinubu’s Daughter Threatens Protest Against APC

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President Bola Tinubu’s daughter and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has threatened to lead a protest over the outcome of the recently concluded All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State.

According to her, the process was allegedly manipulated in favour of candidates linked to the party’s Justice Forum bloc.

Speaking on Wednesday during the weekly meeting of market leaders and stakeholders at her office in Alausa, Ikeja, Tinubu-Ojo alleged that the results announced for Mushin Federal Constituency 2, Agege Constituency 2 and Ojokoro constituencies did not reflect the actual outcome of the primaries.

The APC in Lagos had earlier released the names of candidates who emerged from the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly primaries conducted ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The list, signed by Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, showed that 24 candidates secured tickets for the House of Representatives, while 40 candidates emerged for the Lagos State House of Assembly elections.

Among those announced as winners for the assembly seats were Mojisola Meranda for Apapa I, Musibau Lawal for Apapa II, Barakat Bakare-Odunuga for Surulere I and Damilola Ayinde-Marshall for Surulere II, alongside other successful aspirants across the state’s 40 constituencies.

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Tinubu-Ojo, however, called on the state and national leadership of the APC to investigate the disputed primaries before the results are formally ratified, warning that unresolved grievances could deepen internal divisions within the ruling party.

She maintained that some aspirants, including Seye Oladejo, Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo and Olotu Ojo, genuinely won their contests and should not be denied victory.

“We are ready to protest because of Seye Oladejo of Mushin Federal Constituency 02, Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo of Agege 2 constituency, Olotu Ojo of Ojokoro constituency, because we know they won this election. Their mandate should not be given to somebody else,” she said.

The Iyaloja-General also decried what she described as growing factional politics within the APC, particularly the rivalry between the Justice Forum and Mandate Group tendencies.

According to her, the alleged alignment of party members with the Justice Forum was linked to the perceived governorship ambition of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, whom she openly endorsed.

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“We have to cry out now. Let APC cancel Justice and Mandate Forums. We are one family. We are for APC. Now, they are using Justice Forum and Mandate because our candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, belongs to the Justice Forum,” she stated.

“Everyone is now joining the Justice Forum because they believe that is where the incoming governor belongs. Are we not Lagosians? We are all APC.

“Even when he becomes governor, he will not govern only APC members; he has to balance it. Everyone must be carried along. If you are a leader, you are leading both your friends and foes.

“I can’t understand members of Mandate Group dumping Mandate and joining Justice Forum. And if Mandate won the election, they would try to manipulate and put Justice Forum members there. It is saddening. It is a way of telling us that hard work does not pay in politics. Something must be done about it,” she added.

She also reaffirmed the support of market women across Lagos for Hamzat’s governorship ambition and other APC candidates, while demanding greater political inclusion and recognition for traders, whom she described as a critical bloc in Lagos politics.