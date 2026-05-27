2027: Nigerians Yearning For Jonathan To Return As President – Rep

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A member of the House of Representatives representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Fred Agbedi, has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan will contest the 2027 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbedi made the declaration on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while reacting to recent court rulings affirming Jonathan’s eligibility to seek the presidency again.

According to the lawmaker, judgments delivered by the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal and the recent ruling by Justice Peter Lifu have effectively settled all controversies surrounding Jonathan’s constitutional qualification to contest.

“That’s correct. And we’re excited, we’re happy that Justice Peter Lifu’s judgment further reaffirmed the settled position of this issue by both the earlier Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Court of Appeal. So all encumbrances as to his eligibility have been resolved,” Agbedi said.

He argued that constitutional amendments introduced after Jonathan left office could not be applied retroactively against him.

“The amendment has taken care of that. So it’s no longer an issue for debate. The clarity of the judgments and the amendment is that Jonathan can do another four years. That is the end of the story,” he stated.

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Speaking further, Agbedi dismissed concerns that another term for Jonathan would contradict the constitutional principle limiting presidents to two terms in office.

He maintained that the courts had already interpreted the law in Jonathan’s favour before the constitutional amendment was enacted.

“And because the law does not take retroactive effect, it is exempted. But even before that amendment, the courts had posited that he was still qualified to contest the election,” he added.

The PDP lawmaker also defended the punitive measures imposed by the court against the litigant challenging Jonathan’s eligibility, describing the suit as an abuse of court process.

“As a lawyer, he knows that it was a settled issue. That is why the court says it’s abuse of court processes and a punitive measure should be taken so it will serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

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When asked directly whether Jonathan would contest in 2027, Agbedi responded: “I have told you, even at the interview after the court, that President Goodluck Jonathan is contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party.”

He, however, took a swipe at factions within the PDP, insisting that the “real PDP” remains the faction recognised by court judgments.

“The real PDP that exists, that INEC has refused to upload up till now, is the PDP. It is not within their powers to recognise us once the law has spoken and once the judiciary has spoken,” he said.

Agbedi also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of disregarding court decisions regarding the leadership structure of the opposition party.

“It is mandatory. What they are doing amounts to contempt of court and all those issues will be dealt with appropriately,” he added.

The lawmaker further predicted that Jonathan’s possible return to the presidential race would significantly alter Nigeria’s political landscape.

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“It means so much. It will upset the entire political atmosphere because he still carries national political clout and he is more prepared, better for the job,” Agbedi said.

He argued that many Nigerians had become disillusioned with the administrations that succeeded Jonathan.

“Nigerians have passed through the eight years of Buhari and now about three years of President Tinubu and have come to see that we need someone we trust to come back.

“Nigerians from different directions are yearning for Jonathan’s another four years that will stabilise this nation,” he stated.