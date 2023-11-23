Argentina’s World Cup Winning Coach, Scaloni Drops Resignation Bombshell

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, said he is considering resigning less than a year after leading his country to glory in Qatar.

Scaloni announced after the 1-0 win over rivals Brazil in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday that he is considering his future.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well,” said Scaloni.

He added, “I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.

“These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards.”

The 45-year-old took over from Jorge Sampaoli in August 2008 after a brief spell with the U-20.

He led Argentina to their first major trophy in 28 years winning the 2021 Copa America before another triumph in the 2022 Finalissima with a 3-0 victory over European Champions Italy at Wembley.

Scaloni also ended Argentina’s 36 years wait for a World Cup trophy in 2022 with a penalty shootout 4-2 win over France in Qatar.

Romero is hopeful that the players can convince Scaloni to continue as the coach of the team.

“We are sure and hope that Scaloni will continue,” said Argentina and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

“Let’s see now he will have time to think, he didn’t say anything in the dressing room about it. We will try to convince him.”

Scaloni was part of the Argentina squad to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and was in action against Mexico in the round of 16.