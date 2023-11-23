Mourinho Opens Up On Real Madrid Return

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has shed more light on reports linking him with a return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Portuguese manager’s contract at Roma runs out at the end of the season and he has been linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has also been linked with the Brazilian national team job at the end of the season, Mourinho has now opened up on his future plans.

Mourinho told Rai2: “Me at Real Madrid? When you have a super coach, why should you think of another? Knowing Don Florentino [Perez, Madrid president], and I know him very well, he is a super intelligent man. If he reads the press he has his very clear ideas.

“As a Madridista, as a man who has some white ribs, and as an Ancelottian, I hope that the season goes fantastically and that next season Carlo is still there, because I think he is the perfect coach for Real Madrid.”

Mourinho won one Copa del Rey, one La Liga and one Supercopa de Espana during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2010 to 2013.

He rejected a mouth-watering offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer. Mourinho has refused to close the door on a move to the Middle East in the future.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I think I’ll go there one day. But when I say ‘one day’ I don’t mean tomorrow or the day after.”

Mourinho led Roma to the Europa Conference League trophy in his first season in the 2021-22 season, before guiding them to the final of the 2022-23 Europa League where they lost to Sevilla.

Roma are currently seventh in the Italian Serie A, they will be back in action against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on November 26.